Earlier raids on D.K. Shivakumar also coincided with elections

BENGALURU

06 October 2020 01:15 IST

Over the past three years, Congress strongman and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s brushes with the Central investigating agencies have come just before crucial elections. If the Income Tax Department searches in August 2017 were ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat where Ahmed Patel, a confidante of the Gandhi family, was seeking re-election, in 2019 Mr. Shivakumar’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and the subsequent 50 days he spent in Tihar Jail came before the crucial bypolls to 13 Assembly constituencies.

The timing of the early-morning searches on Monday at 14 locations, including the Congress leader’s residence, by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths is being interpreted by the Congress as another attempt to distract Mr. Shivakumar before the byelections to the Assembly constituencies of Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, scheduled for November 3.

“The BJP has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics and mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on Mr. Shivakumar’s house is another attempt to derail our preparation for the bypolls. I strongly condemn this,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah tweeted soon after the searches commenced.

Sources close to the Vokkaliga leader said they believe that the searches follow reports of unfavourable poll results in the Assembly constituencies as Mr. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh, MP from Bengaluru Rural, were putting in “their best efforts” to secure the Congress’ victory. “Mr. Shivakumar has shown his capacity as a strategist when he has ensured bypoll victories for the Congress in Gundlupet and Kundgol Assembly constituency, and in Ballari Lok Sabha constituency in the past where he was in charge. This is his first election as KPCC president,” a source said.

However, the Vokkaliga Ministers in the B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet distanced the party from the CBI raids. Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who is believed to be not in good terms with Mr. Shivakumar, asked, “What would happen to the BJP government even if hypothetically we lost both seats? The government is already enjoying majority and its survival does not depend on the election outcome. There is no reason to target him. The BJP does not believe in political interference...”

Meanwhile, foe-turned-friend of the Congress leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “It is true that in such circumstances, generally it is termed political vendetta. There is nothing to fear if the political representatives work diligently. If we do not work well, we should be ready to face the investigation.”