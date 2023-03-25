ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier governments ‘played game’ with language: Modi

March 25, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused political parties of ‘playing a game’ over languages without doing enough to support them, and alleged they did not want students from villages, poor families and Backward Classes to enter professional courses.

Understanding their challenges, the BJP government had presented an option of learning medical education in Indian languages including Kannada, he said, speaking after inaugurating the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Chickballapur.

“Kannada is a prosperous language; it is a language that increases the pride of the country. Earlier governments did not take steps towards teaching medical, engineering, and technical education in Kannada,” Mr. Modi said.

