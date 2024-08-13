GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eagle’s Nest Lake located inside Army premises restored

Published - August 13, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Army, along with 3one4Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm and HandsOnCSR by That’s Eco Foundation, has completed the successful restoration of the Eagle’s Nest Lake, which is located inside the 515 Army Base Workshop premises.

The eight-acre lake was plagued by pollution, invasive species, and diminished water capacity. The restoration work, which commenced on March 25, involved removing invasive shrubs, desilting, and strengthening the bunds, resulting in better water storage, enhanced biodiversity, and improved water quality.

The aquifer has been transformed from a polluted water body into a freshwater reservoir, addressing the health and environmental concerns caused by sewage contamination in the surrounding area.

“The revitalisation of the lake has restored a vital ecological asset and created a serene recreational space for our families. We are grateful for the support from 3one4 Capital, acknowledge their valuable contribution, and applaud the efforts of HandsOnCSR for leading this transformative project,” said Lieutenant General K.S. Brar, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Bharat Area.

On the Indian Army’s recent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission in Wayanad, Lieutenant General Brar said, “While the Indian Army is the first responder to such disasters, we also take it upon ourselves to restore the environment. The Ecological TA Battalion is a shining example, with their afforestation efforts clearly visible in the Kumaon and Garhwal mountains.”

The restoration of the water body is set to enhance water retention significantly, increasing its capacity by 200% and improving water security for the area. It is also expected to recharge borewells within a two-kilometre radius, potentially raising groundwater levels by up to 3 inches.

Additionally, the project included planting 400 native trees, which are estimated to sequester about 10,000 kilograms of carbon annually.

