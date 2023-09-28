Each Assembly constituency will get three Karnataka Public Schools, says Minister

September 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has said that the State government will sanction three Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) each to all Assembly constituencies in the State in the coming days.

Speaking after inaugurating the district-level sports meet at Bavikere in Tarikere taluk on Thursday, Mr. Bangarappa said the schools had been performing very well. People had been showing interest in admitting their children to KPS with good infrastructure facilities. “By opening KPS in rural areas, we can address many issues related to providing quality education,” he said.

Further, Mr. Bangarappa reiterated that the decision to hold two supplementary examinations for SSLC and II PU students would benefit them. “Those who fail need not wait for one more year to take the exams. Similarly, other students can use the opportunity to improve their results. Nearly 42,000 students cleared the exams in the second supplementary held this year,” he said.

From next year, the Minister said the weight of school bags would be reduced substantially. Children would be instructed to carry only the books required for studies on the day. He added that he had been working towards resolving the issues to improve the quality of education and facilities in schools.