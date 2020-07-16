e-ticket racket: Man arrested

MYSURU

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mysuru has unearthed a racket of booking of IRCTC e-tickets and nabbed a man in this connection.

The RPF received specific information of touts and the crime intelligence branch (CIB) launched a drive to identify and crack down on such illegal activities in the division.

A CIB team collected the PNR numbers and had them analysed through a software and then zeroed in on the suspect based on the lead which took them to a village in Chikkamagaluru district. A release said the RPF team obtained a search warrant and raided a government fair price shop at Hullehalli in Kadur taluk and arrested H.G. Puttaswamy in this connection on Wednesday.

The RPF team also seized 48 e-tickets worth ₹17,054 and a mobile phone from the accused. A case has been registered at the RPF outpost at Birur under section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989, the release stated.