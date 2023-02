E-tendering for fishing rights

February 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

The Fisheries Department in Mandya was instructed to opt for e-tendering to confer fishing rights in lakes and water bodies by the district in-charge secretary Jayaram Raypur on Thursday. He said this would help augment revenue to the department and will give a fillip to inland fisheries. ADVERTISEMENT

