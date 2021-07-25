Karnataka

E-service centre inaugurated

Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, inaugurated the State’s first e-service centre on the premises of the Kalaburagi district court complex here on Saturday.

As per the information provided by the court authorities, the people can get the status of their cases, the dates for hearing, and other information through the e-service centre.

Justice Oka also inaugurated a dispensary which was set up with the help of the Health and Family Welfare Department. The facility with a doctor and a staff nurse will offer first aid and medicines in emergencies.


