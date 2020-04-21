e-passes to buy medicine, essential goods and for emergency travel

Following directions from Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, the district administration has started issuing e-passes for emergency travel and to get essential goods and medicine. A release from the Department of Information and Public Relations stated that this step had been introduced to help those who are waiting for passes to travel for emergencies.

Due to lockdown orders, people have been prohibited from venturing out of their houses and also those staying in far-off places are unable to come to the district administration offices to fill up forms and get passes for their travel. To facilitate such persons, e-pass facility has been introduced.

Those who want to get e-passes can log on to supportdharwad.in and submit their e-forms. This e-pass is issued for medical emergency travel, to get medicine from other places and for funerals.

For wholesale dealers and retailers, bakery owners, fruit and vegetable sellers, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation is issuing passes. Those in need of passes have to submit their Aadhaar number, passport-size photographs along with the prescribed forms. Teams have been formed to scrutinise the application forms and they will send information of e-passes to the people, the release said.

As two alcoholics died after reportedly consuming sanitisers, the district administration has issued orders asking the pharmacies to compulsorily collect details of those coming to buy sanitisers.

Apart from alcohol, sanitiser also contains ethanol, isoprophyl and other chemicals which are harmful when consumed. A sanitiser should be used to wash hands and not for consumption. Drinking sanitiser leads to multi-organ failure resulting in death. The pharmacy owners should be alert while selling sanitisers and they have to mention the names of buyers, their mobile numbers and their residential addresses compulsorily in their bills.

Sanitisers of some companies have been prohibited in sensitive areas in the twin cities. Ugar Sugar Factory has been directed to change the formula, appearance and colour of its sanitiser, the release said.