E-pass being issued to use government services

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has said that that 72 government services through 12 departments has been introduced in the district and to help the people avail these services online, e-pass is being given.

In a release Ms. Deepa said those who wish to avail the facility have to submit documents of their work to www.supportdharwad.in

The e-passes could be obtained for emergency medical services, funeral, and procuring medicines from other places, government duty, vehicle pass, health assistance, inter-district and interstate transportation of agriculture produce, distribution of social security pension, online education training, trade and commerce and public and private business.

For the works related to RDPR, NREGS and drinking water projects, e-pass available at the ZP CEO office, for supply of essential goods, manufacturing units, retail business, bakery, delivery of meat, eggs, fruits and vegetables have to be availed at the HDMP Commissioner’s office.

For collection and sale of milk, poultry and fodder transportation, people have to avail e-pass at the veterinary department deputy director office.

Medical and surgical equipment, oxygen cylinder supply and raw materials for manufacturing of medical equipment have to avail pass from Industries Department joint director.

For agriculture related activities and sale of agriculture produce, pass should be availed from Agriculture Department joint director, the release said.