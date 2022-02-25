E-office mandatory in universities from March 1

It has been made mandatory for all the universities to submit files online only by using the e-office software platform from March 1, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said. Officials have been instructed to send back files that arrive in physical format after the said date.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the department, he said, “Universities were instructed earlier to submit all the files through e-office. But, it has come to my notice that some of the universities have still not implemented e-office despite prior instructions.”

He said that though his office was functioning completely based on e-office, letters, files, and proposals from universities were still being sent in physical format. Expressing dissatisfaction over this, he said this had defeated the very purpose of implementation of e-office.

The Minister has also instructed that a committee be constituted to get a report within 15 days on digitalisation, Unified University and College Management System, and National Academic Depository which were being implemented as per the National Education Policy, 2020.