Karnataka

e-Leave for Secretariat staff

more-in

The government will implement online leave application and approval method for the Secretariat staff from January 1.

The government issued an order on Monday to this effect which will be applicable to Group A, B, and C grade staff.

The e-Leave system is likely to be extended to other government officials in phases. e-Leave will not be application to Group D employees and vehicle drivers who are Group C employees.

Dec 25, 2019

