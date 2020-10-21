e-Conference on Strategies for Food Safety and Nourishment

As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the Department of Studies in Food Science and Nutrition, University of Mysore, Mysuru, is organising a National e-Conference on “Sustainable Strategies for Food Safety and Nourishment” on October 22 and 23.

While Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar will inaugurate the event, which is being organised in association with Indian Dietetic Association, Mysuru chapter, the keynote address on “Sustainable Strategies for Safe Nourishment” will be delivered by Founding Dean of St. John’s Research Institute, Bengaluru, Anura V. Kurpad at 3 p.m. on October 22 followed by an address on “Maternal and Child Nutrition and Impact of COVID-19” by nutrition specialist from UNICEF India Khyati Tiwari at 3.45 p.m.

On October 23, retired Professor of Food Science and Nutrition, University of Mysore, Jamuna Prakash, will talk on “Replenishing the food basket: Agriculture and Nutrition” at 2.30 p.m. followed by a talk on “Are fermented foods the strategies for sustainable food supply?” by Senior Principal Scientist, Department of Microbiology and Fermentation Technology, CFTRI, Mysuru, Anu Appaiah, at 3.15 p.m.

Professor and Chairperson of Department of Studies in Food Science and Nutrition, University of Mysore, Asna Urooj, will provide glimpses of the Department’s journey soon after the inauguration on October 22.