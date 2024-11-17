E-Bike Rally and Pensioner’s Outreach at MLIRC

An E-Bike Rally and a Pensioner’s Outreach Programme were organised by MEG Centre at The Maratha light infantry regimental centre in Belagavi on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

The outreach programme was to demonstrate the Army’s commitment to veteran welfare and environmental sustainability, said a release.

The key highlight of the event was the pensioners’ outreach programme, where retired personnel and their families received updates on pension-related policies, resolution of grievances, and assistance with documentation. This initiative reaffirmed the Army’s dedication to addressing the welfare and concerns of its veterans, making it a cornerstone of the day’s activities.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at Sharqat War Memorial, The Maratha LIRC where a wreath was laid in honour of the bravehearts of this great nation’s Army. The proceedings also included a brief on commemorating the historical significance of the MEG Centre’s 244th Raising Day and the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. A felicitation ceremony followed, honouring Veer Naris and selected veterans for their sacrifices and contributions.

MLIRC officers, ex servicemen and their family members were present, said the release.