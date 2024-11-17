 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

E-Bike Rally and Pensioner’s Outreach at MLIRC

Published - November 17, 2024 04:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An E-Bike Rally and a Pensioner’s Outreach Programme were organised by MEG Centre at The Maratha light infantry regimental centre in Belagavi on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

The outreach programme was to demonstrate the Army’s commitment to veteran welfare and environmental sustainability, said a release.

The key highlight of the event was the pensioners’ outreach programme, where retired personnel and their families received updates on pension-related policies, resolution of grievances, and assistance with documentation. This initiative reaffirmed the Army’s dedication to addressing the welfare and concerns of its veterans, making it a cornerstone of the day’s activities.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at Sharqat War Memorial, The Maratha LIRC where a wreath was laid in honour of the bravehearts of this great nation’s Army. The proceedings also included a brief on commemorating the historical significance of the MEG Centre’s 244th Raising Day and the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. A felicitation ceremony followed, honouring Veer Naris and selected veterans for their sacrifices and contributions.

MLIRC officers, ex servicemen and their family members were present, said the release.

Published - November 17, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.