E-Aasthi to be extended to all wards in core zones

Pilot in three wards was successful, say civic officials

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) pilot project to digitise property documents has been implemented successfully in three wards. The civic body is set to extend the E-Aasthi project to all the wards in the three core zones – South, East and West.

The aim of the project, taken up first in Shantalanagar, Neelasandra and Shanthinagar wards in the East zone, is to sanitise revenue records, bring in transparency and accountability, apart from stamping out illegal transactions and cutting out middlemen.

Confirming the development, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue) S. Basavaraj told The Hindu that by August 15, the project will be rolled out in the remaining 41 wards in the East zone. It would take another month to implement it in the remaining 56 wards in the South and West zone.

The civic body is in the process of procuring a software licence from a multi-national company for the project. “The E-Aasthi software was initially developed by the National Informatics Centre for all urban local bodies. It was later customised for BBMP with help from Directorate of Municipal Administration and State Data Centre. The licence is essential to extend the project to the 100 wards in the core zones,” he explained.

With the implementation of the new system, updating different property transactions, such as sale, inheritance, partition, gift, will, land acquisition, khata amalgamation/ bifurcation can be done easily, without having to visit the BBMP offices. While the earlier khata certificates and extract had 18 kinds of information, the new khatas will have 46 kinds of information, apart from digital signatures and be DigiLocker enabled.

Mr. Basavaraj said that since it is an end-to-end app, the E-Aasthi system was linked to not only property tax records under GIS-enabled Property Tax Information System (GEPTIS), but also to the Kaveri system of the Department of Stamps and Registration. The new system is a win-win for citizens and BBMP, he added.