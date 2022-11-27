DySP pens a book on fingerprint technology

November 27, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

To commemorate 125 years of the first ever fingerprint bureau in the world, which was established at Writers’ Building in the then Calcutta in 1897, a Deputy Superintendent of Police with the bureau in Davanagere, Rudresh A.K., has come out with a book in Kannada on the forensic science of fingerprints.

Director General and Inspector General of Police, Praveen Sood, who released the book, said such educative works, especially in Kannada, were much needed, and would benefit the department.

Mr. Rudresh, one of the co-authors of the book, said the book was also a tribute to one of his predecessors, Ishwar S.N., who had compiled a book on fingerprints 28 years ago in 1994. “It was out of print for a long time, and there was no book available on the forensic science of fingerprints in Kannada, prompting me to take up the task,” he told The Hindu.

It took nearly two years for him to compile the work, containing the latest information on the fingerprint technology and its implications. The 280-page book not only acts as an explainer of the science, but also has the latest case studies of several complicated and sensational cases cracked with the help of fingerprint technology.

“The book will help hundreds of police officials, and researchers. I am happy that it is serving so many people bridging a knowledge gap,” Mr. Rudresh said.