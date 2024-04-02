Dynasty politics is dangerous for democracy as it gives rise to a new form of dictatorship, says Chetan Ahimsa

April 02, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Demanding that the State government ban religious worship and display of photos of gods or religious figures in government offices and educational institutions, actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa has urged educational institutions to inculcate the values of scientific thinking in students and drive away superstitious beliefs in them.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Chetan Ahimsa criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for offering prayers for rain at the Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Chamarajanagar and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi for demanding the construction of a Valmiki temple near the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He said that political leaders overturn the rules of the game during elections to appease the voters. The activist said that public representatives must be secular in both outlook and practice.

Slamming political leaders from across parties for fielding their sons and daughters in the Lok Sabha elections, Chetan Ahimsa reiterated that dynastic politics gives rise to a new form of dictatorship and that is dangerous for democracy.

Central University

Coming down heavily on Central University of Karnataka for allowing students to perform Saraswati Puja on university campus, Chetan Ahimsa said that a university is not a place for religious events. So, the university authorities should not promote such religious rituals on campus, he added.

Coming down heavily on Central University authorities for cancelling Ph.D admission of 12 students, Chetan Ahimsa demanded that the university withdraw what he said a false case filed against research student Nandappa P. for launching a hunger strike at the administrative block on the university campus recently.