GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dynasty politics is dangerous for democracy as it gives rise to a new form of dictatorship, says Chetan Ahimsa

Stating that political leaders should be secular in both outlook and practice, he slams them for fielding their sons and daughters in the Lok Sabha elections

April 02, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Demanding that the State government ban religious worship and display of photos of gods or religious figures in government offices and educational institutions, actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa has urged educational institutions to inculcate the values of scientific thinking in students and drive away superstitious beliefs in them.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Chetan Ahimsa criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for offering prayers for rain at the Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Chamarajanagar and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi for demanding the construction of a Valmiki temple near the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He said that political leaders overturn the rules of the game during elections to appease the voters. The activist said that public representatives must be secular in both outlook and practice.

Slamming political leaders from across parties for fielding their sons and daughters in the Lok Sabha elections, Chetan Ahimsa reiterated that dynastic politics gives rise to a new form of dictatorship and that is dangerous for democracy.

Central University

Coming down heavily on Central University of Karnataka for allowing students to perform Saraswati Puja on university campus, Chetan Ahimsa said that a university is not a place for religious events. So, the university authorities should not promote such religious rituals on campus, he added.

Coming down heavily on Central University authorities for cancelling Ph.D admission of 12 students, Chetan Ahimsa demanded that the university withdraw what he said a false case filed against research student Nandappa P. for launching a hunger strike at the administrative block on the university campus recently.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.