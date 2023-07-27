Dy.CM inspects various works in Sarvagnanagar

July 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D.K. Shivakumar inspected multiple ongoing works, besides seeking information on upcoming projects in the Sarvagnanagar assembly constituency. He was accompanied by MLA and Energy Minister, K.J. George.

The Dy.CM learned from the officials that the lake area was reduced from 47 acres to 17 acres for the layout formation. He directed officials to complete park works as soon as possible.

The minister directed BBMP officials to expedite identification of land to relocate slum dwellers living near Kacharakanahalli lake. About 450 families are living in the slum areas. The court ordered to take back the land belonging to the waterbody after shifting the residents. Mr. George informed Dy.CM four acres of land was identified for relocation, over three acres have been encroached and the BBMP has to now work on the reidentification of land for the same. The officials said after taking back the land view park and a playground will be built near the lake.

The Minister also inspected the work progress of the flyover at Sevanagar. Mr. Shivakumar said the flyover is being built to fix traffic problems in the area and he has directed the concerned department to expedite the work.

