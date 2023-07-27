HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dy.CM inspects various works in Sarvagnanagar

July 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru 

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D.K. Shivakumar inspected multiple ongoing works, besides seeking information on upcoming projects in the Sarvagnanagar assembly constituency. He was accompanied by MLA and Energy Minister, K.J. George. 

The Dy.CM learned from the officials that the lake area was reduced from 47 acres to 17 acres for the layout formation. He directed officials to complete park works as soon as possible. 

The minister directed BBMP officials to expedite identification of land to relocate slum dwellers living near Kacharakanahalli lake. About 450 families are living in the slum areas. The court ordered to take back the land belonging to the waterbody after shifting the residents. Mr. George informed Dy.CM four acres of land was identified for relocation, over three acres have been encroached and the BBMP has to now work on the reidentification of land for the same. The officials said after taking back the land view park and a playground will be built near the lake. 

The Minister also inspected the work progress of the flyover at Sevanagar. Mr. Shivakumar said the flyover is being built to fix traffic problems in the area and he has directed the concerned department to expedite the work. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.