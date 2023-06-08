ADVERTISEMENT

Dy.CM inspects storm-water drain works 

June 08, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (in the BMTC bus) inspecting the drainage system in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bengaluru 

Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday went around the city inspecting storm-water drain works in flood prone areas. 

Mr. Shivakumar visited areas at in Yemlur, Sarjapur, Varthur, and others and directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to complete works as soon as possible.

At one place he noticed that the width of a storm-water drain was reduced to 7 metre from 12 metre. He said reduction in size will cause flooding and directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath to build an unlined drain increasing the size. 

At Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, he listened to the woes of residents who were affected by flooding. He directed the BBMP to complete drain work to avert instances of flooding in the future. 

