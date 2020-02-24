Karnataka

Dy. CM pays a surprise visit to SC/ST hostel

He takes warden to task for providing poor quality food to students

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol paid a surprise visit to a Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes hostel, being run by the Social Welfare Department, at Umalooti village in Sindhanur taluk late on Saturday.

He took the warden to task for providing poor quality food to the students. He asked the officials what prevented them from providing good quality food and better infrastructure, when the State government was spending crores every year to imrpove the education sector.

After hearing the grievances of the resident students, Mr. Karjol phoned G. Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary of the Department, and directed him to take immediate action against those responsible for providing bad food.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 6:23:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/dy-cm-pays-a-surprise-visit-to-scst-hostel/article30900378.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY