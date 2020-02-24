Dy. CM pays a surprise visit to SC/ST hostel

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol paid a surprise visit to a Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes hostel, being run by the Social Welfare Department, at Umalooti village in Sindhanur taluk late on Saturday.
He took the warden to task for providing poor quality food to the students. He asked the officials what prevented them from providing good quality food and better infrastructure, when the State government was spending crores every year to imrpove the education sector.
After hearing the grievances of the resident students, Mr. Karjol phoned G. Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary of the Department, and directed him to take immediate action against those responsible for providing bad food.
