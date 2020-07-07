Dy. CM launches locally-made products to tackle pandemic

Bengaluru

07 July 2020 22:20 IST

Six products have been developed by startups with govt. support

In an attempt to boost efforts to tackle COVID-19 in Karnataka, six products have been developed locally by startups with support from the government.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who launched the products on Tuesday, said it was a matter of pride for the State as the role of Kannadiga scientists, innovators and research professionals in developing the products was significant.

The products have been developed by the startups incubated and mentored at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) to fight the pandemic. “The products will reduce our burden of importing expensive equipment and tools in fighting this pandemic. This initiative of developing products locally is in line with India’s Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyaan. We must take pride that we have reached this level of innovating and producing locally,” said Mr. Narayan, who is also Minister for IT & BT.

They include products for sterilising surfaces, virus detection, remote monitoring of foetus, cleaning face, virus detector, and for transporting samples.

All products have been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for immediate use. They will also be commercially available. The government will support and promote these products.

Mr. Narayan lauded the efforts of the startups and scientists in developing the products in a short time. “The products are of superior quality and will contribute in tackling COVID-19 across the country,” he said.