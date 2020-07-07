Dy. CM launches locally-made products to tackle pandemic

In an attempt to boost efforts to tackle COVID-19 in Karnataka, six products have been developed locally by startups with support from the government.
Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who launched the products on Tuesday, said it was a matter of pride for the State as the role of Kannadiga scientists, innovators and research professionals in developing the products was significant.
The products have been developed by the startups incubated and mentored at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) to fight the pandemic. “The products will reduce our burden of importing expensive equipment and tools in fighting this pandemic. This initiative of developing products locally is in line with India’s Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyaan. We must take pride that we have reached this level of innovating and producing locally,” said Mr. Narayan, who is also Minister for IT & BT.
They include products for sterilising surfaces, virus detection, remote monitoring of foetus, cleaning face, virus detector, and for transporting samples.
All products have been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for immediate use. They will also be commercially available. The government will support and promote these products.
Mr. Narayan lauded the efforts of the startups and scientists in developing the products in a short time. “The products are of superior quality and will contribute in tackling COVID-19 across the country,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath