Dy. CM holds talks with U.S. Consulate General, promises conducive investment atmosphere

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan held a virtual meeting with U.S. Consulate General Robert G. Burgess on Tuesday and promised a conducive atmosphere for fresh investments in Karnataka. He also urged the U.S. to consider the long-pending demand for setting up a Visa Centre in the State.

This comes within days of Karnataka government setting up an Investment Promotion Task Force under the Chief Secretary to lure companies planning to shift base from China post the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The government has already made land reforms, amended labour laws to ensure ease of business. We are making an all-out effort to lure investments into the State without leaving anything to chance,” he said.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “Nearly 70% of South Indians going to the U.S. are from Karnataka. I have brought it to the notice of the consulate general on our long-pending request to set up a Visa Centre.”

He added that Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Science and Technology departments have initiated talks with various countries to improve relations post the pandemic outbreak. “We have always had good (business) relations with the U.S. Of the top Fortune 500 companies, 400 are in Karnataka. If more companies want to set up shop here, the government will provide all necessary assistance,” Dr. Narayan said.

He said that the American Consulate General was appreciative of the State government’s proactive measures and termed Bengaluru as the favourite city of investors. Mr. Burgess reportedly also said that the U.S. will never lose any opportunity to do business with Karnataka.