Dwellings on 30x40 sq. ft sites in urban areas to be regularised

In a major relief to lakhs of families, the State Cabinet on Wednesday approved regularisation of dwelling houses built on 30x40 sq. ft sites in urban areas.
The sites located within a distance of 18 km from the limits of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike, 10 km from of Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, and Mysuru City Corporations, and five km, 10 km and three km respectively from all city municipalities, town municipal councils and town panchayats, will be regularised.
Briefing the media on decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, ex-service, and physically handicapped people are eligible to regularise sites by paying a penalty of ₹ 5,000. Families/candidates belonged to general category can do so by paying penalty of ₹ 10,000.
The State Legislature passed the Karnataka Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017 to amend section 94CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, for the regularisation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor