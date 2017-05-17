Dwellings on 30x40 sq. ft sites in urban areas to be regularised

In a major relief to lakhs of families, the State Cabinet on Wednesday approved regularisation of dwelling houses built on 30x40 sq. ft sites in urban areas.

The sites located within a distance of 18 km from the limits of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike, 10 km from of Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, and Mysuru City Corporations, and five km, 10 km and three km respectively from all city municipalities, town municipal councils and town panchayats, will be regularised.

Briefing the media on decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, ex-service, and physically handicapped people are eligible to regularise sites by paying a penalty of ₹ 5,000. Families/candidates belonged to general category can do so by paying penalty of ₹ 10,000.

The State Legislature passed the Karnataka Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017 to amend section 94CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, for the regularisation.