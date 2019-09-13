Karnataka

DVS: Economic environment a ‘challenge’ govt. will face

more-in

Terming the economic environment in the country and slowdown in GDP growth “a challenge”, Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda said the government was taking a slew of measures to address the same.

“Our GDP growth that was at 8.2% is now at 5%, which is definitely a concern. But we will overcome it,” he said.

He listed recapitalisation and merger of public sector banks and policy measures to address slowdown in the automobile sector as examples of government interventions to revive the economy.

At a press conference here on Thursday, the Minister expressed confidence that the Centre would soon provide a relief package for the flood-affected areas of the State.

“Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka — none of the States have received any relief package yet. There is a process for estimation of losses which is under way. Rehabilitation work will begin after rains have stopped,” he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 12:26:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/dvs-economic-environment-a-challenge-govt-will-face/article29406528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY