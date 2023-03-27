D.V. Guruprasad’s ‘Kaiga Banda Tuttu’ released

March 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

“Kaige Banda Tuttu”, a book by D.V. Guruprasad, retired Director-General of Police and writer, was released in Dharwad on Sunday.

The Kannada book, which is an autobiographical narrative by the retired IPS officer, contains stories from his childhood, formative years, his early years as a journalist and service as a police officer in various places in the State.

Krishnamurthy Biligere, writer and Joint Director of Collegiate Education, released the book and expressed his opinion about it.

He said that the tradition of writing biographies that not only speak of the writer’s personal life but also about various aspects of the life and times of the period is yet to catch up in Kannada.

“In western countries, the autobiography form does not only confine to the life of the writer but also narrates the various aspects of society. That is why they are very popular and much loved. They are taken seriously. They are not only read widely but also well researched. It has become a standard literary format,” he said.

However, in India, this tradition is yet to catch up. “Here, we tend to sift through such books only to look for the positions held by the writers and not their achievements in personal and public life,” he said.

“Young writers should develop the culture of narrating autobiographies with a free mindset. They should try and shun the colonial mindset that tends to focus on the equations of power and hierarchy in society,” he said.

“In the grand Indian tradition, the service rendered by the writers and artisans is considered more important than the position a man in power holds. But this remains forgotten in some books. We have to remember this while enjoying autobiographies,” he said.

“This should also serve as a lesson for all of us. People in power should know that it is their work that is recalled, long after they are gone. Therefore, they have to focus on serving society as long as they can, as it is the only thing that will make them immortal,” he said.

He appreciated Dr. Guruprasad saying that his book did not try to hide facts that revealed the many facets of life. It is sure to motivate young writers, he said.

Writer Malati Pattenshetti noted that the writer has used simple language that will appeal to a larger audience. She noted that the prolific writer has produced over 75 books till now, which showed his love for life.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, writer H.V. Khakhandaki, publishers Ramakant Joshi and Sameer Joshi and others were present.