During lockdown, he revised lessons

10 August 2020 19:42 IST

Abhirama, who has the second highest score, will opt for science in PU

T.S. Abhirama of Sagar in Shivamogga has scored 624, the second-highest score in SSLC examinations. He got 99 in Social Science, while in all other papers he secured 100 per cent. He studied at Pragati Balbhavan English Medium School in Sagar.

During the lockdown period, when there was no clarity on holding the examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic, he spent about an hour to revise the lessons.

“Once the examinations were rescheduled, I started to spend at least 10 hours studying. I am happy with the results. My parents, my sister, who is doing MBBS, and teachers guided me”, he told The Hindu. Abhirama, son of advocate-couple P.S. Ramana and Usha, sometimes dreams of becoming an advocate like his parents. “I have not thought much about it as of now. I will be taking science in Pre-University”, he said.