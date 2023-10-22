HamberMenu
Durga Puja celebrated

October 22, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Durga Puja was celebrated by the members of the Bangiya Samithi in Mysuru with religious fervor on Sunday.

Durga Puja was celebrated by the members of the Bangiya Samithi in Mysuru with religious fervor on Sunday.

A slice of Durga Puja of Bengal fame unfolded in the city with the members of the Bangiya Samithi celebrating the festival with religious fervour here on Sunday.

A giant idol of Goddess Durga astride a lion and slaying the demon Mahishasura has been depicted and installed at the Leela Channaiah Kalyan Mantap on the Valmiki Road where the celebrations are being held.

The deity is flanked by other gods from the pantheon include goddess Lakshmi, goddess Saraswathi, lord Ganesha, and lord Kartikeye and their iconographical representation is as per the scriptures, according to the organisers.

The 10-armed Durga or Dashabhuja Durga is captivating and though in the act of slaying the demon, the face is radiant with a smile as if radiating peace with no trace or tinge of ferocity. The Durga Puja celebrations commenced on October 20 with Shasti Puja followed by special rites and rituals on October 21 to mark Sapthami while Sunday was the Maha Ashtami. The Maha Navmi puja will be on Monday and the traditional immersion preceded by Dashmi puja will take place on Tuesday. Apart from religious events, the Bangiya Samithi has also organised cultural programmes on all days.

