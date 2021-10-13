Durga Puja celebrated with gaiety

Durga Puja was celebrated in the city with traditional gaiety and devotion on Wednesday, adding sheen to an otherwise scaled-down Dasara events.

Adding a dash of special flavour was the Durga Puja celebrations by the Bengali community in Mysuru, a tradition which the community members have followed since decades.

The members of Bengali Association Mysuru are celebrating Durga Puja Utsav 2021 at the Anjaneyaswamy temple choultry besides CFTRI main gate. The events got underway on Monday and the rituals associated with the celebrations were supervised by the priests.

A life-size statue of Goddess Durga greets the visitors entering the venue and she is depicted astride a lion and slaying the demon Mahishasura. She is flanked by other deities from the pantheon including Ganesha, Karthikeya, Lakshmi and Saraswathi.

The organisers said there are cultural programmes to mark the events daily and will conclude with the Dashami Puja on October 15.

There was considerable rush to the Chamundeshwari temple given the sanctity associated with the day. Goddess Chamundeshwari is believed to be a manifestation of Goddess Durga. The belief is that it was on this day that the demon was slain by the Goddess and hence the celebrations as per tradition.