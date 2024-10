Durga Mata Daud to conclude in Belagavi on October 12

Durga Mata Daud, a morning run organised by Sri Shiva Pratishtan Hindustan on the occasion of Navaratri in Belagavi, will conclude on October 12. It began on October 3.

The run will cover the route from Shri Shivaji Colony Tilakwadi to Shri Mahalaxmi Mandir Angol on Monday.

On Tuesday, it will be from Shri Durga Mata Mandir Basaveshwar Circle Khasbag to Shri Mangai Mandir Vadgaon.

On Wednesday, it will be from Shri Basavana Mandir Nehru Nagar to Jotiba Mandir Shivbasav Nagar.

On Thursday, it will be held from Dharmveer Sambhaji Chowk to Maruti Mandir Sanyukta Maharashtra Chowk.

On Friday, it will be from Shri Somnath Mandir Tahsildar Galli to Shani Mandir and on Saturday, it will be from Shri Maruti Mandir Maruti Galli to Dharmveer Sambhaji Chowk, said a release.

