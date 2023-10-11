Durga Mata Daud during Navaratri in Belagavi

October 11, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Shiv Pratishtan Hindustan, a Maharashtra-based Hindutva group, will organise Durga Mata Daud Morning Runs in Belagavi as part of Navaratri celebrations this month.

The runs will be held in different areas of the city every morning from October 15 to 24. Men, women and children run along, wearing costumes and dance to the beats of drums and tunes of other instruments.

The first run will be organised between Shivaji Park in Shahapur to Kapileswhar Temple on Sunday when Navaratri starts.

The second event will be organised from the Ganesh Temple at Channamma Circle to the Durga Temple in the Belagavi Fort on Monday.

The third run will be organised from Shivaji Colony in Tilakwadi to the Mahalakshmi Temple in Angol on October 17.

The fourth run will be organised from Basavanna Temple in Nehru Nagar to Jyotiba Temple in Shiva Basava Nagar on October 18.

The next one will be from Dharmveer Sambhaji Chowk to Maruti Temple near Sanyukta Maharashtra Chowk on October 19. There will be a run from Durga Mata Temple in Khasbag to Mangai Temple in Wadgaon on October 20.

A run from Shivtirth to Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk will be organised on October 21 and another from Amba Mata Temple in Shahapur to Basaveshwar Circle in Goaves on October 22.

The Somnath Temple to Shani Mandir run will be organised on October 23 and the concluding run will be organised from Maruti Mandir to Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk on October 24.