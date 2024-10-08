ADVERTISEMENT

Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre in Kalaburagi tomorrow

Published - October 08, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Matrushakti unit) of Kalaburagi will organise Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre in the city on Thursday evening.

A member of the VHP( Matrushakti unit) Sumangala Chakravarthy, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, appealed to women and youth to participate in the Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre and make it a big success.

The procession will begin from Nagareshwara School in Nehru Gunj and conclude at Jagat Circle.

During the Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre, a statue of Goddess Durga will be taken in a grand procession as part of the Dasara celebrations.

National coordinator of Durga Vahini Prajna Parimita Mahala will address the participants during the procession.

