Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre in Kalaburagi tomorrow

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Matrushakti unit) of Kalaburagi will organise Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre in the city on Thursday evening.
A member of the VHP( Matrushakti unit) Sumangala Chakravarthy, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, appealed to women and youth to participate in the Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre and make it a big success.
The procession will begin from Nagareshwara School in Nehru Gunj and conclude at Jagat Circle.
During the Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre, a statue of Goddess Durga will be taken in a grand procession as part of the Dasara celebrations.
National coordinator of Durga Vahini Prajna Parimita Mahala will address the participants during the procession.
Published - October 08, 2024 08:05 pm IST