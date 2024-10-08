GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre in Kalaburagi tomorrow

Published - October 08, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Matrushakti unit) of Kalaburagi will organise Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre in the city on Thursday evening.

A member of the VHP( Matrushakti unit) Sumangala Chakravarthy, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, appealed to women and youth to participate in the Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre and make it a big success.

The procession will begin from Nagareshwara School in Nehru Gunj and conclude at Jagat Circle.

During the Durga Daud-Shobha Yatre, a statue of Goddess Durga will be taken in a grand procession as part of the Dasara celebrations.

National coordinator of Durga Vahini Prajna Parimita Mahala will address the participants during the procession.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.