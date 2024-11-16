Duo who created social media profiles impersonating IPS officers arrested

The Belagavi police have arrested two persons on the charge of creating social media handles impersonating five IPS officers serving in Karnataka.

Vijay Kumar Kishorilal Tiwari, 42, of Madhya Pradesh and Arbaz Khan, 19, of Rajasthan had created Facebook profiles impersonating five Superintendents of Police, including Bheema Shankar Guled of Belagavi.

Investigators found that the two created IDs impersonating several other officers. They would send friend requests to other officers and their acquaintances and demand money from them. A team, led by Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar travelled to Uttar Pradesh and other States, to trace and apprehend the accused.

Dr. Guled has urged the public to be cautious while using social media and they should not accept friend requests without due diligence and never transfer money to anyone based on requests on social media.

“No government officer or police officer will ask money from friends or acquaintances. They are well paid and there is no need for them to do that,” the SP said.