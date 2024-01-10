Dukanwadi residents in Yadgir demand drinking water supply

January 10, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Yadgir

Residents of Dukanwadi area in Yadgir Old City have been suffering from the lack of drinking water for several years and the problem still remains unresolved despite several reminders to the local authorities.

Blaming negligence by the officials of the City Municipal Council for the drinking water problem, social worker Umesh Mudnal has said that the government has been releasing lakhs of rupees as grants every year to mitigate drinking water crisis.

However, neither the elected representatives nor the officials have addressed the problem completely.

If the problem is not solved in the next 24 hours, residents will stage a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here and also at the office of the local CMC, he added.

Dukanwadi is one of the oldest areas, located just one kilometre away from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and very close to the local CMC office.

However, the residents are suffering for the lack of drinking water. The administration is keen on supplying drinking water to Gurmitkal town, which is about 35 km away. But it has neglected the demand of residents who are just one kilometre away, he said.

Meanwhile, residents raised slogans holding brooms and empty pots in their hands.

