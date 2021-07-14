Rains turn Dudh Sagar falls in Goa into a spectacular sight

Rains in western India have turned the Dudh Sagar falls on the Mahadayi (Mandovi) river in Goa into a spectacular sight. The falls are in the southern part of Goa. They are clearly visible from the rail line passing nearby. This rail line connects Goa with Bengaluru.

The waterfall on the Mahadayi (Mandovi) river is in the Moulem reserve forest and sanctuary in Goa. The site is close to Castle Rock village in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Following heavy rains in parts of Belagavi district in Karnataka and Goa, the flow of water in the river has increased.

The river originates in Kanakumbi village in Belagavi district, flows through Khanapur, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada district and Goa before meeting the Arabian Sea.