Dubare out of bounds for tourists temporarily

January 13, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department has closed the Dubare elephant camp for tourists for a few days.

The decision was taken in the interest of tourists’ safety as a wild tusker on musth is making foray into the elephant camp since the last few days and creating havoc among animals.

Two camp elephants – Gopi and Harsh – were injured in a duel with the wild tusker during the last two days as a result of which the authorities ordered the closure of the camp for tourists so as to be on alert and focus on dealing with the ‘’intruder’’.

B.N.N. Murthy, Conservator of Forests, Kodagu Circle said the wild tusker has been making frequent foray in and around the camp since the last few days and is obviously on musth. He got embroiled in a tussle with Gopi – who incidentally was also on musth – and the authorities had a tough time in dealing with the situation to ensure that Gopi – who is a regular at Mysuru Dasara - was not badly injured.

Concerted efforts are being made to drive the wild tusker deep into the jungle but the elephant is proving to be a challenge to the camp authorities though they are adept at capturing and taming wild elephants.

Camera traps have also been installed to monitor the tusker’s movements while 30 field staff have also been deployed to keep a watch on it. Mr.Murthy said it is not clear whether it is the same elephant which killed Dasara elephant Gopalswamy who died after a duel with a tusker in the jungles a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, both Gopi and Harsha are recuperating from their wounds incurred in the duel with the wild tusker. Mr.Murthy said the injuries were minor in nature and both the camp elephants are safe.