Emirati company Ducab to bid for various infra projects in Bengaluru

February 09, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ducab Group, an Emirati company that manufactures advanced copper and aluminium wire and cable products, is in talks with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. and Kempegowda International Airport to offer various kinds of fire survival, fire performance and extra high-voltage cables, and sustainable energy solutions.

Ducab, in a media conference here on Thursday, said it would participate in various tenders in Karnataka to be part of various infrastructure and mobility-related projects.

Ducab Group CEO Mohammad Almutawa said: “We held talks with BMRCL to explore options to offer the corporation fire survival, fire performance and extra high voltage cables. We are also in talks mobility players and contractors in Bengaluru and other parts of India.’‘

According to Mr. Almutawa, Ducab Group has already carried out business to the tune of ₹2,000 crore in India and it targets to double this in the next two years. The company is already working on mobility and transport projects in Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Agra.

The cable player also said it was keen to take advantage of the reduced taxes under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that was signed by India and UAE in 2022. Under the CEPA, the duties will come down to zero in five years, reducing 20% each year. This agreement is expected to boost non-oil trade between the two countries to $100 billion in five years from $60 billion currently.