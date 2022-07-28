Karnataka

Dual course facility at KSOU

Special Correspondent Hassan July 28, 2022 18:42 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:42 IST

From this year onwards students enrolled for a regular course in conventional universities can take up another course in the distance education mode from Karnataka State Open University, said P. Jagadish, Regional Director of KSOU.

At a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Jagadish, who recently took over as Regional Director in Hassan, said the University Grants Commission had allowed students to take up two courses simultaneously. Those interested could make use of the opportunity by taking admission to KSOU. “A student, who has enrolled for a degree course in any of the colleges, can take up another course in our university. With this facility students could complete two courses within a short period”, he said.

The KSOU has digitised the admission process. The students could take admission online without visiting any office. However, those who visit the Regional Centre for admission would get staff assistance. The fee could be paid online. The university had offered 15% discount on fee for women students under the below poverty line, he said.

For more details those interested can visit www.ksoumysuru.ac.in or contact 81978-18807 or 94826-03060.

