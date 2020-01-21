Karnataka

DTE director threatens to end life on department website

The director of the Department of Technical Education (DTE) has put up, on the official department website, a threat to end his life if an allegation made against him by a TV channel is proved true.

Following a news report on a private TV channel, H.U. Talwar posted on the site, “If [the] allegations [are] proved by anybody, be it the channel or the retired lecturer of government polytechnic college, it is my promise I will hang myself in public. Otherwise, public please decide what to do about the false allegations made by this channel.”

Several senior college faculty members have criticised him for this action.

