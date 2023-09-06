ADVERTISEMENT

DSS wants hostel warden transferred

September 06, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti has urged the Zilla Panchayat to transfer a warden working in the government pre-matriculation girls hostel in Yadgir.

Mareppa Chattarkar, who led the activists of the samiti, submitted a memorandum to the office of the Zilla Panchayat and Social Welfare wing stating that warden Shantamma has not been maintaining the hostel in a proper manner and there have been many complaints on food being served to students.

Hence, she should be transferred to some other place to ensure good atmosphere for education and quality food for hostel inmates, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Saidappa Kollurkar, Gopal Talagera, Mallinath Sungalkar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US