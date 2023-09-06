DSS wants hostel warden transferred

September 06, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Yadgir

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti has urged the Zilla Panchayat to transfer a warden working in the government pre-matriculation girls hostel in Yadgir.

Mareppa Chattarkar, who led the activists of the samiti, submitted a memorandum to the office of the Zilla Panchayat and Social Welfare wing stating that warden Shantamma has not been maintaining the hostel in a proper manner and there have been many complaints on food being served to students.

Hence, she should be transferred to some other place to ensure good atmosphere for education and quality food for hostel inmates, he added.

Saidappa Kollurkar, Gopal Talagera, Mallinath Sungalkar and others were present.