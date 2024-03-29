ADVERTISEMENT

DSS urges govt. to probe into threat letter to Minister

March 29, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) on Friday urged the State government to take serious note of a threat letter to Congress leader and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, samiti convener D.G. Sagar urged the State government to take the threat letter seriously.

Mr. Kharge received the threat letter at his Vidhana Soudha office in Bengaluru recently. Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the Vidhana Soudha Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government should investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the criminals to book, Mr. Sagar added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that there are unseen hands that wanted to curtail freedom of expression by creating an atmosphere of fear in society and those unseen hands need to be exposed.

Mr. Sagar said that the samiti will go on an agitation if the government fails to launch an investigation at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US