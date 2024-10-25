ADVERTISEMENT

DSS to stage protest demanding land for Dalits of Kachagondanahalli village in Bhadravati

Updated - October 25, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga district committee of Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samithi has decided to take out a protest march in Shivamogga on October 28, urging the district administration to ensure the Dalits of Kachagondanahalli village in Bhadravati get back their 98 acres of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Gurumurthy, State convener of the DSS in a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday that the 49 families of Bhovi community, a Scheduled Caste, were granted two acres each in 1956-57 at Kachagondanahalli survey number 15. They cultivated the land for a few years. However, gradually, the influential people of forward castes in the village encroached upon their land and evicited the Dalits.

“Among the 49 families, only four have retained the land granted to them over the years. The remaining have been fighting for justice. Though they own the land as per the land records, the land is not in their possession. The Revenue Department officials have failed to restore land for the Dalits,” Gurumurthy said.

Meanwhile, the people of forward classes who took possession of the land had sought a grant of the same, claiming themselves as bagair hukum cultivators.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We want the Dalit families to get back their land. We are staging a protest in Shivamogga to put pressure on the State government to take back the land from encroachers and return it to the Dalits,” Gurumurthy added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US