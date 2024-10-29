ADVERTISEMENT

DSS to organise protest against ‘misuse of Central agencies’ against Oppn. leaders

Updated - October 29, 2024 10:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

State convener of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti D.G. Sagar addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Dalit Sangharsh Samiti will stage a State-wide semi-nude protest on November 6, against what it said misuse of Central agencies by the BJP-led Central government to target Congress leaders.

Samiti members in all district headquarters will stage semi-nude protest and submit a memorandum addressed to the President, through the Deputy Commissioners.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, State samiti convener D.G. Sagar criticised the BJP leaders for demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation in connection with the MUDA case.

Dr. Sagar said that the BJP leaders in the State and at the Centre are deeply immersed in corruption. They do not have a moral right to seek Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation, he added.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah need not resign just because an FIR has been filed against him. If the Central agencies, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax Department, are given a free hand for investigating corruption, nearly two dozen of the BJP Central Ministers, who are facing various charges, will have to tender their resignation,” Dr. Sagar said.

He claimed that both the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders are trying to destabilise the Congress-led government in the State.

