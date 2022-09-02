DSS to launch political party 

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 02, 2022 19:58 IST

Basavaraj Sasalmari, division president of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (N. Murthy wing) will launch a national political party at Ambedkar Bhavan in Bengaluru on September 14.

Basavaraj Sasalmari, division president of the samiti, addressing presspersons in here on Thursday, said that the samiti members will tour the State and strengthen the party to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The existing political parties have failed to promote Dalit leaders who are hardly given any representation outside of the reserved constituencies, he said.

Mr. Sasalmari stated that Dalits did not find much representation in politics, as they continued to be oppressed and discriminated against. The objective of the new political party is to address the increasing atrocities against Dalits, he added.

