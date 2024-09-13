ADVERTISEMENT

DSS stages protest in Shivamogga, seeks internal reservation for SCs

Published - September 13, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of Karnataka DSS staged a protest in Shivamogga on Thursday demanding internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Activists of Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti staged a protest in Shivamogga on Thursday demanding implementation of internal reservations among Scheduled Castes.

Under the leadership of DSS State convener M. Gurumurthy, the protesters took out a march beating thamate (drum) and staged dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The Supreme Court, in its recent judgement, ruled that the State can provide internal reservations within the Scheduled Castes. The State government has not shown interest in implementing the Supreme Court’s judgement.

“People of the oppressed communities have struggled for decades seeking internal reservation. Even a month after the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement, the State government has not taken any decision,” criticized Gurumurthy.

The protesters said they would intensify the protests if the government did not implement internal reservations for the Scheduled Castes.

