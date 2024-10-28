DSS stages protest in Shivamogga seeking land for Dalits at Kachagondanahalli in Bhadravati taluk

Shivamogga district unit of the Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti took out a protest march in Shivamogga city urging the district administration to ensure Dalit families of Kachagondanahalli in Bhadravati taluk get back their land granted to them decades ago.

The villagers and members of the DSS took out the march from the office of DSS to the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the leadership of M. Gurumurthy, State convener of the organisation. Along the march, they raised slogans demanding justice for the villagers.

The protesters stated that 49 families of Bhovi caste, a Scheduled Caste, were granted two acres of land each in 1950s. However, except for a few of them, the families could not cultivate their land as the influential people of the forward castes encroached upon the land over the decades. Though they still own the land as per the records, they had not been able to cultivate it.

Mr. Gurumurthy said that even after repeated demands the Revenue Department officials failed to ensure the Dalits get the land back. “The officers should take back the land from the encroachers and return it to the original owners,” he demanded.