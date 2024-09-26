ADVERTISEMENT

DSS seeks stern action against Munirathna

Published - September 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalit Sangharsh Samithi has urged the State government to take stern action against BJP legislator Munirathna who has been arrested on the charge of rape and sexual harassment.

Samithi members, led by State convener D.G. Sagar, staged a protest near Gandhi Statue at Indira Smarak Bhavan here on Thursday and demanded the arrest of six other people involved in the case.

Dr. Sagar welcomed the State government’s decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the Munirathna case.

