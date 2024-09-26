GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DSS seeks stern action against Munirathna

Published - September 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalit Sangharsh Samithi has urged the State government to take stern action against BJP legislator Munirathna who has been arrested on the charge of rape and sexual harassment.

Samithi members, led by State convener D.G. Sagar, staged a protest near Gandhi Statue at Indira Smarak Bhavan here on Thursday and demanded the arrest of six other people involved in the case.

Dr. Sagar welcomed the State government’s decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the Munirathna case.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.